DECATUR — Funeral for Delores Gay Nicholson Burchfield Cooper, age 84, of Decatur, will be Sunday, September 15, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Robert Partridge officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to service. Interment will be in Hartselle Memory Gardens.
Mrs. Cooper, who died Monday, September 9, 2019, at Hanceville Nursing Home, was born July 2, 1935, in Tennessee to Oscar Newton Nicholson and Goldie Hayes Nicholson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Burchfield; son, Charles R. Thompson; her parents and two brothers.
She is survived by one son, James David Thompson of Decatur; one daughter, Elizabeth Armes (Kevin) of Corner; three stepchildren, Dennis Burchfield of CA, and Denise Strevel and Donna Johns, both of TN; one sister, Deanna Smith (Don) of Owens Cross Roads; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
