DECATUR — Funeral service for Delores M. Peterson, 83, will be Sunday, August 4, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother John Davis officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Burningtree Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Peterson died on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Decatur Health & Rehab Center. She was born May 24, 1936, in Michigan to Charles and Nettie Storch. She was a wonderful homemaker, mother and grandmother. She was born and raised in Saginaw, Michigan and moved to Alabama in 1975 for Jack’s job with Saginaw Steering Gear. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Marvin Peterson, who passed away in 2005 and her parents.
Survivors include two daughters, Bonnie Sue Roberts (James D.) and Betty Jo Kline; two grandchildren, Jonathan Roberts and Jeffrey Chenault; two great-grandchildren, Star Chenault and Kaylee Chenault; and two cousins, Donna Jean Wegner and Norman Wegner.
Pallbearers will be family and church members.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Comfort Care Hospice.
