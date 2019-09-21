HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Dena Fay Hensley, 85, will be Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Steve Ledbetter and Bryan Vest officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Johnson Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Hensley died on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Decatur Morgan Hospital.
She was born August 31, 1934, in Lawrence County to Chester Lee Dobbins and Anna Callahan Dobbins. She was a homemaker and devoted, loving wife, mother and grandmother. Preceding her in death were her husband, Clifton Hensley; her parents; three brothers, James A. Dobbins, Winford Dobbins and John H. Dobbins; and three sisters, Imogene Shaddix, Norma Lee Prater and Lynda Haggard. She will be missed by those who loved her most.
Survivors include one son, Randy Hensley (Shirleah); one daughter, Rita Roberts (Mark); four grandchildren, Josh Hensley, Crystal Hopson (Grant), Cara Randolph (Kurt) and Chuck Roberts (Ashley); and five great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Josh Hensley, Chuck Roberts, Kurt Randolph, Casen Randolph, Grant Hopson, Johnny Dobbins, Jamey Dobbins and Paul Prater.
