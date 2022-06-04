DECATUR — The beautiful life of Denise Andrew Gamble ended on June 2, 2022, at age sixty-six (66). Her beauty both inside and out, radiating, surrounded by family, she peacefully went home to be with our Lord. Her final weeks were full, marrying the love of her life less than two weeks before her passing. Denise’s sweet spirit and love of people made her a friend to all. She enjoyed travel, especially to Costa Rica, she had many adventures there with her Brian. Always with kind words and actions, Denise’s was a life well lived and of service to others. She especially loved the ladies of Woman Day Out-Ladies of the River, the beach, Alabama Football and all the activities that raising six (6) and loving nine (9) grandchildren brought into her life.
She is survived by her partner of over twenty-three (23) years, her husband, Brian Gamble, of Athens, AL, her boys, Andrew Watson, wife Jennifer of Tuscaloosa, AL, Adam Watson, of Houston, TX, and Elijah Watson, of Decatur, AL. She adored her grandchildren: Zeke, Kaidence, Addison, Kolby, Aubrey, Faith, Eliana, Mary Helen, and Eliam. She is also survived by her brother, Randy Andrew, sister, Sharon Johnston, husband Ron, of Decatur, AL and sister, Tara Potter, husband Gary, of Gulf Breeze, FL, many nieces and nephews, and numerous, devoted friends.
Celebration of Life services will be held Monday, June 6 , 2022, at 5 p.m., with Visitation from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home in Decatur, AL, 2105 Beltline Road SW, Decatur.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hands Across Decatur, Inc. or Committee on Church Co-Op (CCC), (where Denise spent her time and resources).
Guestbook available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.