DECATUR — Memorial service for Dennis Mitchell Whiteside, 78, will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Gladys Baptist Church in Candler, NC. Shelton Funeral Home assisted the family with local arrangements. Guestbook available at http://www.sheltonfuneralhome.net
