DECATUR — Dennis Mitchell Whiteside, age 78, of Decatur, died Friday, November 1, 2019, at Parkway Medical Center. His family will host a memorial service at a later date. Shelton Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mr. Whiteside was born May 26, 1941, in North Carolina to William Ray Whiteside and Alice Eva Gasperson Whiteside. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Sentell Whiteside; his daughter, Kimberly Ann Whiteside and his parents. He was a veteran who served in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Army.
He is survived by two sons, Dwayne Whiteside (Nancy) of Decatur and Michael Whiteside of Decatur; one daughter, Denise Whiteside Callahan of Candler, NC; two brothers, Bill Whiteside (Jo) of Bethel, NC and Roger Whiteside of Candler, NC; three sisters, Becky Taylor (Ronnie) of Candler, NC, Sheila Hunter of Candler, NC and Diane Jenkins (Bruce) of Kernersville, NC; five grandchildren, Mitchell Whiteside, Wesley White, Tyler Roberts, Andrew White (Kamilya) and Steven White; and one granddaughter, Kahlila White.
Guestbook available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
