HARTSELLE — Denver Miles, 73, of Hartselle, AL passed away on September 6th, 2019 surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife, Patricia “Pat”; children, Denise Miles and Dennis Miles; two brothers, Ken Miles and Shelby Miles; three sisters, Vernell Harbor, Linda Cothren and Arlene Vanzant. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Ashlie Miles and Tyler Leal and one great-grandchild, Coltrane Hancock. In addition to his immediate family, Denver was loved by many nieces, nephews and friends.
A Celebration of Life will take place today, September 13th, 2019 at The Ledges Country Club in Huntsville, AL from 2 to 4 p.m. 32 Castle Down Drive, Huntsville, AL 35802.
