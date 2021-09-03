DECATUR — Graveside Service for Derick Lavon Jones will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., Sterrs Cemetery with the Reverend Daylan Woodall officiating. Public viewing will be held on Friday, 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Home.
Derick LaVon Jones, 43 of Decatur, AL died unexpectedly on Sunday, August 29, 2021 while residing at home. Derick, also known as Little Man, was born in Decatur, AL at Decatur General Hospital. He was known as a gentle teddy bear whose laughter could light up a room. Derick graduated from Decatur High School where he played football and went on to attend Auburn University. He was an avid Auburn fan who often set his weekend routine to Auburn’s game schedule. Derick worked at Worthington Industries as a material handler. Derick joined church at an early age as a member of First Missionary Baptist Church. Derick’s love for his family and extended brothers and sisters was felt in a way that only Derick could show.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Viola C. Williams, Gilbert Williams of Mobile, AL; Willie and Mattie Jones of Andalusia, AL. Although we lost Derick before we knew it, we are so grateful to have been blessed by having Derick in our lives. He will be missed by a whole host of family and friends.
Derick is survived by his mother, Francese R Williams-Jones; father, Clarence (Donnie) Jones; brother, Gerald (Lisa) Jones; stepbrothers, Eric (LaTonya) Stovall, Azriel (Malyss) Stovall; niece, (Londyn); nephew, (Giovanni); and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, godsisters, godbrothers and very special lifelong friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask for donations to the American Diabetes Association or First Missionary Baptist Church, Decatur, AL.
Strict Covid 19 regulations will be enforced.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.