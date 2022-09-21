PRICEVILLE
Funeral service for Deryl Clinton Sharp, 71, will be Friday, September 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Fairview Church of God with Brother Greg Hill and Brother Milan Dekich officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Thursday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Sharp passed away on September 19, 2022 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born February 9, 1951 in Morgan County, to Alvie Berford and Mireta Sharp. Deryl was a proud lifelong resident of Priceville, a 1969 graduate and valedictorian of Priceville High School and attended Auburn University. He was a member of Fairview Church of God and served as a Sunday School teacher most of his adult life. He served as Chairman of the Board for the Morgan Farmer’s Co-op. He retired from USDA / NRCS. Deryl started farming with his father in the 1970’s and continued farming until his death. For 49 years, he loved what he did.
Deryl is survived by Jennifer Sharp, his loving wife of 27 years; two daughters, Koleta Mitchell (Patrick), Diana Armstrong (Chase); and three sons, David Sharp (Vandy), John Austin, Jeff Austin. Mr. Sharp had 12 grandkids, Kaitlyn Mitchell, Lauren Mitchell, Andrew Mitchell, Logan Austin, Savannah Austin, Jocelyn Armstrong, Wyatt Armstrong, Makayla Janollari, David Sharp Jr., Dawson Sharp, Brooklynne Austin and Jayden Austin. Deryl also leaves behind two sisters, Judy Berry (Cecil) and Connie Kelso (David) as well as nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are John Austin, Patrick Mitchell, Jeff Austin, Chase Armstrong, Rodney Berry, Bobby Sharp, Michael Grantland, and Carleton Turney.
Honorary Pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.