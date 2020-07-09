DECATUR — Dewayne Clem, 49 of Decatur, AL passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was a native of Decatur, AL and was a 1989 graduate of Athens Bible School.
The family will have a small private gathering in the coming days.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Clem.
Survivors include his father, Harold Clem; sister, Quinta Thrasher (Tommy); nephews, Andrew and Luke Thrasher.
