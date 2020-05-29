TOWN CREEK — Dewayne “Frog” Reding, 58, died May 28, 2020. Visitation will be today from 12 to 1 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Old Donald Church Cemetery. Dewayne was the father of Tyler and Ryan Reding.
