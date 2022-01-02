MOULTON — Funeral for Robby Dewayne Ledlow, 47, will be Monday at Parkway Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Moulton City Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Ledlow, who died December 29, 2021, was born, December 18, 1974.
