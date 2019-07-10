DECATUR — Mr. Dewel J. McGriff, 93, of Decatur transitioned from this earth to his heavenly home on Monday, July 8, 2019. He was born on November 18, 1925 in Holly Pond, AL, the son of James Matthew and Ila Hart McGriff. He served in the U.S. Army, the Americal Division, during World War II. He was a machine gunner on the Leyte and Cebu Islands in the Philippines, prior to the Japanese surrender. He served in the U.S. Army occupation forces in Japan for 12 months. He was honorably discharged on November 7, 1946. After his service, he decided to become a farmer following in the footsteps of his daddy. After a couple of less than successful years of farming, he moved his family to Birmingham and took a job with the L&N Railroad. He worked for the L&N, which became the CSX Railroad until he retired on December 31, 1985 after 35 years of service. The railroad took him and his family from Birmingham, AL to Louisville, KY, Chattanooga, TN, Florence, AL and Decatur, AL. He was a longtime member of New Hope #2 Baptist Church. He spent more than 33 years of retirement doing what he loved to do which included hunting, fishing, watching Alabama football, Atlanta Braves baseball, raising a big garden, delivering meals on wheels to his elderly friends and neighbors and helping his family and friends in and around Holly Pond. He never met a stranger and was always eager to do whatever he could to help his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ezma (Grady) Reid; brothers, Ovis (Jo) McGriff and Milton McGriff; brothers-in-law, Herman Barnett, Jerry White, Ishmael (Doris) Hunter and Loyd (Ellie) Hunter; sisters-in-law, Daisy (A.J.) Thomas and Eulene Harper; father-in-law, George H. Hunter and mother-in-law, Mary P. Hunter.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Faye McGriff; children, Billy (Marti) McGriff, Joan (Edward) Polly, Vicky Richardson and Renee (Bobby) Greenhill; brother, Feltus (Faye Nell) McGriff; sisters, Elna Barnett and Carol White; brother-in-law, J.D. (Jane) Harper; sister-in-law, Louise McGriff; nine grandchildren, Beth, Jim, Melissa, Chris, Angela, Scott, Josh, Lauren and Anna Beth; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Funeral services for Mr. McGriff will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at New Hope #2 Baptist Church, Reverend Sherman Bailey officiating, interment with military honors in the adjoining cemetery. Visitation will be tonight at Cullman Funeral Home from 6 to 8 and Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church.
