AUSTIN, TEXAS — A graveside service will be held for Dewey B. Day, III, 66, of Austin, Texas, on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Valhermoso Cemetery with Rev. Joshua Doss officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing.
Ben died Monday, June 1, 2020, at home. He was born July 21, 1953, in Morgan County to Dewey Day, Jr. and Faye Day, both of which preceded him in death.
Ben is survived by his wife of 47 years, Myra Day; one son, Dewey B. Day IV, and one granddaughter; three sisters, Vicky Day Gibbons, Deborah Day Schwartz, Denis Day Hough; one brother, Ronny Day; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ray and Janice Hunter, Elliott and Pat McAnally; and a host of favored nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Valhermoso Cemetery fund.
