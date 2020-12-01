HILLSBORO — Funeral for Dewey Retherford, 81, of Hillsboro will be Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Parkway Funeral Home with Rev. Chris Godbee and Frankie Graves officiating. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mr. Retherford, who died Monday, November 30, 2020, at his residence, was born October 7, 1939, to William Grady Retherford and Dixie Cartee Retherford. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Elizabeth Ann Retherford; sister, Ophelia Bradford.
Survivors include daughters, Cheryl (Norman) Ligon, Roni (Ken) Roth; brother, Hollis Retherford; sister, Carolyn Bowman; grandchildren, Kristi (Jonathan) Spruell, Lauren (Jonathan) Thrasher, Chase Ligon; great-grandchildren, Cameron Hostios, Dylan Thrasher, Jackson Thrasher, Blaxton Thrasher.
Pallbearers will be Chase Ligon, Jonathan Thrasher, Jonathan Spruell, Bryan Retherford, Mark Retherford, Jonathan Retherford.
Honorary palbearers will be Cameron Hostios, Dylan Thrasher, Jackson Thrasher, Blaxton Thrasher.
Visit our website at parkwayfunerals.com to sign our online guest book.
