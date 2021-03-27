HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Dexter Lindsey, 75, will be Sunday, March 28, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Brian Wilbanks officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Forrest Chapel UMC Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Lindsey died on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at his residence. He was born December 13, 1945, in Madison County to Dexter Demetrius Lindsey and Dora Childers Lindsey. Mr. Lindsey graduated from Eva High School in the Class of 1964 and worked for 3M Company as a foreman and pipefitter for Daniels Construction. He also was self-employed as a car dealer and sold many cars over more than 40 years of business. He served in the National Guard.
Preceding him in death were his parents and a brother, Ricky Lindsey.
Survivors include his ex-wife, Kathy Warren Lindsey; sons, Michael Shane Lindsey (Selena) and Justin Blake Lindsey; brother, Ronnie Lindsey; sisters, Melba Puryear, June Walling and Wanda Woodruff; and grandchildren, Emma Grace Lindsey, Calvin Lindsey and Alli Lindsey.
Pallbearers will be Calvin Lindsey, Shane Lindsey, Justin Lindsey, Timmy Foote and Terry Miller.
