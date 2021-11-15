DECATUR — Diana Griffin, of Decatur, AL, passed away on November 12, 2021. Her visitation will be on Tuesday, November 16 at noon. The Celebration of Life will begin at 2:00 p.m., at The Church at Stone River with Ted Amey officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery.
Mrs. Griffin was born to Roy and Margarete Spenler on June 15, 1944, in Iowa City, Iowa. She was married to David Griffin for 56 years. Diana was a homemaker for her family, a member of The Church at Stone River, and a graduate of Moline High School, class of 1962. She moved to Decatur in 1975. What Diana enjoyed most was spending time with her family, cooking, and traveling.
Diana is survived by her loving husband, David; her daughters, Dana Holloway (Chris), Dawn Wimberley (Tim), Denise Phillips (Tim); her grandchildren, Hannah Vinton (James), Griffin Holloway, Riley Wimberley, Kyle Wimberley, Audrey Phillips, Ben Phillips, and Libby Phillips; one great-granddaughter, Ellie Vinton; and her sister, Sandy Burns (Jack).
She is preceded in death by her parents Roy and Margarete Spenler.
