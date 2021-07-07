TRINITY
Funeral service for Diana Hedges, 77, will be Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Ralph Henderson officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday, July 9, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Hedges died on Monday, July 5, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. She was born November 16, 1943, in Kentucky to Lacy Ernest Terrill and Dollie Josephine Cook Terrill. She was employed by General Motors as a machinist, prior to her retirement. Preceding her in death were her husband, Ferrell E. Hedges; her parents; brother, Charles Terrill and two sisters, Billie Arlene Van Horn and Myram Humerickhouse.
Survivors include one son, Bradley Hook; daughters, Kimberly Graham (Gregory Wyatt) and Christine Smith (Ronnie); sister, Marjorie Fields; grandchildren, Whitney Priest, Hunter Priest, Sydney Melson (Josh), Daniel Abbott, Casey Smith (Taylor), Haley Smith, Zachary Hook and Alex Hook; and great-grandchildren, Matthew Priest, Sadie Melson, Stella Melson, Aubrey Smith, Kaylee Smith, Trace Smith, Waylon Smith, Kinsley Abbott and Crimson Skinner.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Smith, Greg Wyatt, Casey Smith, Hunter Priest, Zac Hook and Josh Melson.
