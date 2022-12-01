FLORENCE
Diana Sue “Susie” LaPointe of Florence, AL passed away on Monday, November, 28th of 2022. Her visitation will be on Friday, December 2, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home, with the Celebration of Life following at 12:00 PM and Blake Wallace of Clements Baptist Church officiating. The burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery.
Susie is survived by her husband, Francis “Fran” C. LaPointe; her daughter, Debbie Kenyon; her granddaughter, Katelin Kenyon; her stepson, Francis H. LaPointe and stepdaughter, Felicia Isaac.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret Rose Guthrie and Wesley Earl Guthrie; her first husband, James Edward “Ed” Kenyon; and her son, James Wesley “Jimmy” Kenyon.
Susie was born in Charleston, West Virginia, she had been a resident of Decatur, AL, Gulf Shores, AL, and Florence, AL. She retired from Decatur City Schools, as the Educational TV Program Specialist. She then opened her own business along with partner, Linda McCarver, Grand Tour and Travel of Decatur, AL. Susie enjoyed traveling, she and her husband Fran visited all 50 states and several countries. She loved adventure and experiencing new places and meeting new people. She loved her family fiercely, and loved to give back to the community and anyone in need.
Memorial Gifts may be made to her favorite charity St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
