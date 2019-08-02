MOULTON — Funeral for Diane Kelly, 74, of Moulton will be Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Home with Reverend Jeff Griffis officiating. Burial will be in East Lawrence Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Kelly, who died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Lawrence Medical Center, was born August 30, 1944, to Freeman Earl Strawn and Bertha Mae Smith Strawn. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church. She was retired from Industrial Tooling and Supply. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Sam Sterling Strawn and sister, Frances Burnise Keenum.
Survivors include her husband, Mike Kelly; son, Mark (Shana) Kelly; and nieces, June McKay, Pam Segars, Debbie Johnson, Jill Hjelm, Judy Carter.
Pallbearers will be Joey Gautreau, Mike Hjelm, Stacy Johnson, Britt Johnson, Bart Johnson, Chad Segars.
