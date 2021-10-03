DECATUR — Funeral Service for Diane Long will be Monday, October 4, 2021 at 3:00 p.m., at Westmeade Baptist Church with Rev. Barrett Long and Rev. Justin McAlpin officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be at Burningtree Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Sunday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Long died on Friday, October 1, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Decatur, Alabama on May 25, 1946, to Loyd L. Baker and Louise Herring Baker. Diane accepted Jesus as her savior at an early age and since she has exemplified Christ with unwavering faith. She was a faithful member of Westmeade Baptist Church, where she loved her Sunday School class and friends. Diane was a breast cancer survivor. She fought that disease and Scleroderma with strength and dignity. After retirement, her greatest joy was taking care of her family.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and her husband, Odean Long.
Survivors include son, Barrett Long (Leann); daughter, Labeth Long Bryant (Glenn); four brothers: Thurman Baker, David Baker, Mike Baker (Meg) and Perry Baker; sister,Carolyn Osborne; four grandchildren, Will and Mary Beth Bryant, Anna Conner (Graham) and Livingston Long; and one great grandchild, Sarah Linlee Conner.
Pallbearers will be: Brothers, Grandsons and Nephews.
