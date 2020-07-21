WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — Diane Miriam Belsky passed away in West Palm Beach, Florida on July 19, 2020 at the age of 86. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Stanley Belsky and sons, Jonathan (Beth), Michael (Karen), Stuart (Vicki); six grandsons, one granddaugther and one great-granddaughter.
The Belsky’s resided in Decatur for 27 years before retiring to Florida to be near family. Decatur, being their longest place of residence, was considered home to them. Diane, born in the Bronx New York, was a graduate of Hunter College in New York City. In Decatur, as well as every other place of residence, Diane will always be remembered for her commitment to helping others by serving on the Boards or Chairing Committees of nonprofits. She was the Founding Executive Director of Rebuilding Together (Christmas in April) of Morgan County and recipient of a “Woman of the Year” award from the Decatur Girls Scouts. Diane will also be remembered for the warm hospitality of her Decatur home, which her grandchildren lovingly called “Camp Diane.” Diane was an active member of Etz Chaim Synagogue in Huntsville.
The family requests that any memorial donations be made to the Decatur youth Symphony, P.O. Box 1608, Decatur, AL 35602.
