HARTSELLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Diane Thomason Legg, 74, will be Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Herring Cemetery with Brother Michael Gunter and Brother Justin McAlpin officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No visitation is scheduled.
Mrs. Legg died on Monday, September 6, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. She was born July 15, 1947, in Morgan County to William Oscar Thomason and Audie Laney Thomason. Diane was a homemaker for her family and a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her quote was “Live Today! Yesterday is but a memory, tomorrow an uncharted course, so live today that it will be a memory without remorse.”
Preceding her in death were her parents and a sister, Angie Moss.
Proverbs 3:5-6 Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths. (KVJ)
Survivors include husband, Jimmy Legg; son, Heath Legg (April); daughter, Jana Tucker (Mike); grandchildren, Ella Grace, Luke and Case; nephews, Lane Moss and Scott Moss.
Pallbearers will be Brian Sparkman, Scott Moss, Flint Jennings and Jimmy Whitt.
In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial donations be made to the Alabama Baptist Children’s Home in Decatur.
