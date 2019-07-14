DECATUR — Ms. Diann McNeill, 61, of Decatur, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. She was born February 25, 1958, in Morgan County to Billy Joe Bowen and Barbara IreneTaylor Bowen.
Diann had worked for Walmart as a customer service manager and was a store manager for Jack’s at the Somerville location. She had a love of writing and drawing and loved writing poetry.
She loved her Alacare nurses and her family would like to express their appreciation to them and Dr. Reddy for their loving care. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kristy Phillips and her parents.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Survivors include one son, Justin McNeill; two daughters, Stacey Fowler and Melissa Dixon; one brother, Michael Joe Bowen (Cheryl); one sister, Debbie Tanner; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; aunts and uncles, Gean and Ray Haddock, Kathy and Howard Taylor, Elaine Brakeman, Sheila and David Brakeman, Joe Taylor and Charles Taylor.
