FALKVILLE — Dianne Beard, 58, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Arrangements will be announced by Peck Funeral Home.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to (256) 260-2209. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- Lotteries - Nov. 27, 2020
- COVID-19: Youth basketball season likely canceled in Decatur
- It all began with move to Decatur for Alabama star and future NFL draft pick Deonte Brown
- Decatur church shows thanks, provides breakfast to first-responders
- Walking tours, hiking popular alternatives to shopping
- High school students donate 92 bags of groceries to home health care service for Thanksgiving
- Elkmont man indicted in pedestrian fatality
- This week's SEC, state games
Most Read
Articles
- 2 new restaurants headed for Moulton
- Overpass bid awarded, opposition tries to kill project
- 'Sky is falling at Decatur Morgan': Parkway COVID-19 unit opens as hospital reaches all-time high for inpatients treated for virus
- Juvenile male tried to defend grandmother in Morgan home invasion, authorities say
- Morgan County 'very high risk,' hits record number of new COVID-19 cases
- One in three patients positive for COVID-19 at Decatur Morgan Hospital
- Mayor, council disagree on whether to fill director of development spot
- Feds to help build Decatur warehouse with auto use, add Athens infrastructure, pay for study
- Authorities: Confessed killer has 'terminal illness,' county to cover medical costs
- New council to look at food truck ordinance again
Images
Videos
Commented
- Editorial: It is time to bind country's wounds (5)
- Letter to the editor: If election is fraudulent, maybe Earth is flat (5)
- New Decatur council sworn in, names newcomer Ladner as president (4)
- Editorial: Alabama should expand early voting (3)
- Mayor, council disagree on whether to fill director of development spot (3)
- Q&A: Tuberville on hiring staff, election results and socialism (3)
- Alabama certifies election results with record absentee voting (3)
- Trudy Rubin: America can overcome COVID-19, despite Trump's do-nothing approach. Here's how (3)
- Editorial: State needs Tuberville to be serious, thoughtful (3)
- Biden wins White House, according to projections; vows new direction for divided US (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.