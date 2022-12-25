TRINITY
Dianne Keenum Gillespie, 76, went Home to her Savior while surrounded by family who returned the love she had so generously given. She was born March 22, 1946 to Charlie “Bud” and Mildred (Standridge) Keenum. She attended Speak School and married Marvin Gillespie on May 30,1964.
While caring for their four children, Dianne faithfully served as a pastor’s wife for over 24 years. Her servant heart loved people wherever she went. She drove a school bus for East Lawrence for 25 years, during which time she and Marvin became foster parents. They opened their home to several children including a bonus daughter, Michelle. Dianne was very proud of her children and their families; she set an example of service that was passed to her from her own parents. Her commitment to Christ was fostered at Enon Baptist Church as a child. She has been an active member of Family Baptist Church for over 10 years. We pray that everyone whose life she touched recognized Jesus shining through her and that each has their own personal relationship with Him.
Dianne is survived by her husband and children, Dana Davis (Reeder), Joel Gillespie (Tiffany), Ginger McComb (Matt), and Wendy Worlund (Doug); grandchildren, Meg Catherine McComb, Hannah Davis, Levi Gillespie, Cade McComb, Tristan Worlund, and Evie Worlund. She is also survived by Carolyn Elaine Balch, Rita (Johnny) Wilson, Martha Keenum, Ed Skelton, Charis Gillespie, Charles (Linda) Gillespie, Pam (Johnny) Moses, and Nick Gillespie. She leaves behind cherished nieces, nephews, and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Roger Keenum and Edd Balch, McKinney Skelton, George Thomas Gillespie, Gerald Graham and Carla Crosslin.
Visitation will be Monday, December 26th, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and service at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27th both at Family Baptist Church.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude for the wonderful support of friends and family throughout this year. Special thanks to Family Baptist Church and her Southern Care Hospice team.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.