Dickie Lynn Stukes, age 66 of Jasper, passed away on Friday, December, 11, 2020, at his residence.
The family will be having a private family service.
Mr. Stukes was preceded in death by his father, Herbert Lynn Stukes, and mother, Zelda Louise Stancell Stukes.
He is survived by his sister, Vicki Stukes Williams of Decatur; brothers, Rickie Stukes of Jasper and Tony Stukes of Crystal River, FL; three nephews and one niece.
Memorials may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Decatur or Walker Area Community Foundation in Jasper.
