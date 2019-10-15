FALKVILLE — Funeral service for Dillon McDearmon, 36, will be Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Milan Dekich officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Ebenezer Cemetery (Morgan County). Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.
Mr. McDearmon passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Cullman Regional Medical Center. He was born August 23, 1983, in Tennessee to Johnnie Kenneth McDearmon and Debbie Sue Chriswell McDearmon. He was employed by RBM Underground as a mechanic, prior to his passing. He was a wonderful husband, father, son and brother. His father preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Anna McDearmon; two sons, Damion McDearmon and Jeffrey McDearmon; one daughter, Destiny McDearmon; mother, Debbie Chriswell McDearmon; one sister, Christy McDearmon Davis (Tige); nephews, Peyton McDearmon and Wyatt Harris; nieces, Rachel Davis, Caitlin Muston (Clint) and Ellie Harris; in-laws, Curt and Michelle Howe; and grandmother, Martha McDearmon.
Pallbearers will be Charlie Reese, DayDay Bennefield, Patrick Howe, Gravy Graves, Lucky Hall and Bert Wallace.
