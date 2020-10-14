SPARTA, TENNESSEE — Dollyie Dymple Middlebrook Martin, 89, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020, in Sparta, TN where she was living near her daughter, Susan Elizabeth (Martin) Phillips.
All services will be private.
Dollyie was born March 31, 1931, in Decatur, Alabama, to Louise Turney and Tillman Middlebrook. She grew up with her mother’s parents, John Newman Turney and Bertha Agnus (Jennings) Turney, who she loved dearly. She would often say that she was “an only child, grandchild and great-grandchild.” Dollyie attended elementary school on “Billy Goat Hill” in Decatur and high school in Huntsville, Alabama.
On September 5, 1953, she married C.C. “Buck” Martin, Jr. of Dallas, Texas. She gave birth to John David Martin, their first son, on July 11, 1955, at Fort Benning, Georgia, where the couple was residing. After returning to Decatur, she gave birth to twins on July 5, 1958, Jeffrey Alan Martin (now deceased) and Jonathan Adam Martin (who died at childbirth). On May 6, 1963, she gave birth to her favorite child, daughter, Susan.
While raising her three children, Dollyie became an avid gardener and many times won the “Yard of the Month” award from the Decatur Garden Society. She was also a passionate dog lover and raised many dogs over her lifetime.
After the children went off to college, Dollyie became an avid genealogy researcher. Much of her significant research can be found at the Morgan County Archives where she made it available to the public.
Dollyie was an active member of First Baptist Church and then Central Baptist Church in Decatur, Alabama.
She is survived by her oldest son, John David Martin of San Francisco and Saint Helena, California, David’s oldest daughter Kate Osler and her husband Justin Osler of Piedmont, California, their children Peter Martin Osler and Lauren Anna Osler, as well as David’s youngest daughter Annabel Siri and her husband Stephen Siri of Oakland, California. She is also survived by her daughter Susan Phillips and her husband Billy Phillips, her granddaughter Erin (Alsup) Hawkins, husband Daniel Hawkins, and their children Hollace Judd Hawkins and Nayvie Mae Hawkins, as well as her granddaughter Amy (Alsup) Thompson and her husband Daniel Thompson, all residing in the Upper Cumberland area of Tennessee.
Dollyie will be missed by many.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of assisting the family.
