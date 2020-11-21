DECATUR — Funeral service for Dolores Gilchrist, 88, will be Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Hartselle Church of Christ with Phillip Hines officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle Memory Gardens.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 24, 2020, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Hartselle Church of Christ.
Mrs. Gilchrist died on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. She was born December 10, 1931, in Lawrence County. She was a member of the Hartselle Church of Christ and a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She raised three of her grandsons, Charles, Bobby and Mark Stinnett. It gave her great joy to work in her yard and to bake for her neighbors, friends and family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewie Gilchrist; and her parents, Theo and Iren Hampton Wilson.
Survivors include one son, Stacy Stinnett (Stephanie), Athens, AL; one daughter, Beverly Wilson (Bob), Decatur, AL; one brother, Shelby Wilson (Bobby Ann), Athens, AL; seven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; and nine great-great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Steven Breeding, Michael Breeding, Charles Stinnett, Bobby Stinnett, Mark Stinnett and Bob Wilson.
