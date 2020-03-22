NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE — Dolores R. Smith, age 88 years old, was called to be with her family in heaven on Saturday, March 14, 2020. She was from Marion County, TN, and had been staying at Bethany Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Nashville, TN. Dolores was a retired elementary school teacher from the Chattanooga Area School System where she had taught for over 30 years.
Dolores adored and loved her family, and exploring her family history. She was obsessed with growing blueberries and gardening; her favorite flowers were irises. She had a great love of quilting and collecting antiques, and also an avid supporter of the Shriners Foundation and the Freemasons.
Preceded by her in death were her husband, Robert David Smith; parents, Ralph D. and Sally (Hartman) Richie; brothers, Leonard and Bill Richie and sisters, Mildred Pirkle and Betty Lambert.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Mildred Tenpenny, son and daughter-in-law, Ralph A. and Karen Smith; daughter, Peggy Smith; five grandchildren, Roberta Dare Smith, Spenser Smith and his wife, Jordan Lowery, Lynne Dolores Smith, Ray Smith and Maddi Smith, along with several nieces and nephews; and also many friends whom she loved as if they were family.
The family will be having the visitation on Wednesday, March 25th, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm CDT at Tate Funeral Home in Jasper, TN.
The family will be spreading her ashes following the visitation at Cumberland Cemetery in Kimball, TN. Friends welcome.
Funeral arrangements by Tate Funeral Home, LLC, 950 Mel Dixon Lane, Jasper, TN 37347, 423-942-9500. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.tatefh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.