MOULTON — Graveside service for Don Bolan, 69, of Moulton will be Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at Shiloh Cemetery with Parkway Funeral Home directing.
Mr. Bolan, who died Sunday, January 31, 2021, was born June 9, 1951, to Elvin Bolan and Betty Grace Johnson. He was retired from BellSouth. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Alvin Bolan, Buddy Bolan, Dale Bolan.
Survivors include sons, Adam Bolan and Jon Bolan; daughter, April Mathews; sisters, Carolyn Huguley and Loraine Martin and four grandchildren.
Visit our website at parkwayfunerals.com to sign our online guest book.
