ARAB — Funeral service for Don G. Brown, 72, will be Monday, June 27, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Spencer Bell officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle Memory Gardens. Visitation will be today from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Brown died on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at his residence. He was born December 8, 1949, in Morgan County to W.E. Brown and Nina Brown. He was employed by Monsanto - Solutia as a Chemical Operator, prior to his retirement. He was a Mason and a Shriner and a United States Army veteran. He loved antiquing and deer hunting. He loved his family very much. Preceding him in death were a daughter, Tonya Brown; a sister, Judy Cerullo; a brother, Ted Brown and his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra Bishop Brown; stepsons, Shawn Whisenant (Cheree), John Whisenant (Shannon); daughters, Regina Yamaguchi (Aaron), Paige Cantrell; sister, Linda Foster; grandchildren, Ashton Whisenant, Harley Mize, Jaxon Yamaguchi, Jayden Yamaguchi, Jace Yamaguchi, Kassidy Whisenant and Karleigh Whisenant; and one great-grandson, Lucas Clay Whisenant.
Pallbearers will be Ashton Whisenant, Jaxon Yamaguchi, Shawn Whisenant.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.