HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Don Hamil Crow, age 78, of Hartselle will be today, December 7, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Lebanon Baptist Church with Brother Randy Ashley officiating and burial in the Herring Cemetery with Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the church.
Mr. Crow, who died on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Cullman Regional Medical Center, was born March 13, 1943 in Decatur to Horace Gordon Crow Sr. and Everleene Brown Crow. He was a member of Lebanon Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon for more than 45 years. Don was always very active in the church, from teaching Children’s Sunday school, being a Royal Ambassador leader, working on the Kitchen Crew for Awana’s, singing in the choir or doing church maintenance, Don was always willing to do whatever needed to be done.
He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Don was a good neighbor, great handyman and an accomplished woodworker. He used his skills to build pieces of furniture and to do projects for his family, friends and neighbors.
He was preceded in death by his parents and stepmother, Agnes Crow; his wife of 55 years, Harolyn Morris Crow; brother, Horace Crow Jr. and sister-in-law, Frances Crow; two brothers-in-law, Avery Roberts and Tommy Terry.
He is survived by his two daughters, Valerie Crow Higginbotham (John) and Christy Crow Bennich (Dan); two sisters, Mary Roberts and Martha Terry and four grandchildren, Alex Newell Higginbotham (Charlotte), Austin Hamil Higginbotham, Emma Claire Bennich and Owen Davis Bennich.
The Deacons of Lebanon Baptist Church will serve as pallbearers.
