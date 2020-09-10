MOULTON
Don Jackson, 82, died September 8, 2020 at Huntsville Hospital. His celebration of life service will be Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
A private graveside will be on September 11, 2020 at Moulton Memory Gardens. Elliott’s Brown-Service Funeral Home directing.
Don was born December 15, 1937 in Moulton, AL to Rayburn Clark and Helen Counts Jackson. He was retired from Monsanto and was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Terrell Jackson and sister, Helen Carolyn Jackson.
He is survived by sons, Donald Shane Jackson (Robin), Matthew Clark Jackson (Misty); daughter, Lynne Jackson Martin (Tim); grandchildren, Meredith, Mallory, Timothy (Lindsey)and Thomas Martin, Tyler, Hannah and Heather Jackson and many friends.
