DECATUR — James Donald “Don” Kincaid, 79, of Decatur, passed away on August 9, 2021. His graveside service will be held Friday, August 13 at 11:00 at Roselawn Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will follow at Burningtree Country Club for family and friends.
He is survived by his loving daughter, Kathi Anthony, and his brothers, Al Kincaid and Ken Kincaid. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Ann Kincaid, and son, Jay Kincaid. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews from coast to coast.
Don worked at The Decatur Daily until his retirement. He had a soft heart for dogs and loved Alabama football. He enjoyed nature, tending his farm as well as deer and duck hunting. You could often find him golfing with friends at Burningtree Country Club and lying about his handicap. He appreciated a good harmony and was known to sing along with a great voice himself. He will be missed.
