HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Don L. Foster “Fly High”, 82, will be Friday, June 18, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Keith Russell officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Entombment will be in Johnson Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Foster died on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at his residence. He was born December 21, 1938, in Franklin County to John L. Foster and Lelah A. Bishop Foster.
Don was a private pilot for Baker Industries (prior Sonoco Aquisition) in Hartselle, Alabama and was Vice President of Marketing and Sales. He was the National Accounts Manager of Sonoco, until his retirement in 2003. Don loved camping, skiing, biking and reading, but his family was his greatest Love!
Survivors include his wife, Laverne Foster; sons, John Foster, Rod Foster (Molly), Don Foster, Jr.; daughter, Monica Walker (Kenny); stepson, Jarrod Thomas; stepdaughters, Tracey Collins (Scott), Heather Holt (Bradley); six grandchildren; 11 stepgrandchildren; two great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Nathan Foster, Eric Hill, John Foster, Jr., Brady Wallace, Casen Wallace and Landon Wallace.
His family wishes “Special Thanks“ to his dedicated caregivers: J.J. Puckett, Annie Alexander, Carol Justice, the Orr family - Altrina Carrie and Yah’shere, Monica McLin and Comfort Care Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to your favorite charity.
