DECATUR — Don Meek, 82 of Decatur, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. His Celebration of Life will begin at 10 a.m. at Central Baptist Church on Saturday, November 14th with Jimmy Meek officiating.
Don Meek is survived by his wife, Mary Frances Garnett Meek; sons, Steve Meek (Sandra) and Jimmy Meek (Beth); grandson, Daniel Meek (Taylor); granddaughter, Laura Meek Murphy (Clint); great-granddaughter, Hadley Meek; and sister, Marion Smith (Jim).
He was preceded in death by his parents, O.D. and Ethel Meek, and his brother, Ted Meek.
Don was born in Hebron, TX on February 24, 1938. He accepted Christ at an early age. He lived his life loving and serving his Lord Jesus Christ. He served at Central Baptist as a Deacon and Sunday School teacher for over 60 years. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and was a wonderful Christian role model to all who knew him.
He was a graduate of The University of Alabama, and worked at Amoco Chemicals 35 years as a mechanical engineer, and then did contracting work after his retirement.
He will be greatly missed here on earth, but we are overjoyed that he is now worshipping at the feet of Jesus.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Central Baptist Church Building Fund.
To write condolences to the family, go to www.roselawnfhandcemetery.com.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.