TOWN CREEK — Funeral services for Don Michael Landers, age 79 of Town Creek, will be at Cave Springs Freewill Baptist Church on Wednesday, August 7th at 2 p.m. Visitation will be from noon until funeral time. Officiating will be Reverend Taylor Seymour and Thad Moss. Burial will be at the Cave Springs Cemetery. Elliott Brown-Service Funeral Home is directing.
Mr. Landers died Sunday August 4, 2019 at LMC Moulton. He was born September 20, 1939 in Morgan County to Murray and Sarah Landers. He attended Cave Springs Freewill Baptist Church. He served as a deacon at Cave Springs and Moulton Baptist Church. He was retired from Wolverine Tube. He enjoyed baking fresh apple cakes for people as a part of his ministry.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Magdalene Jeffreys Landers; daughter, Michelle Moss (Thad); brothers, Burl Landers (Kathy) and Doyle Landers (Janice). He is also survived by three grandchildren, Ethan, Katelyn and Madison.
He is preceded in death by brothers, Floyd, Howard, Percy Lee and Murray Landers, and sisters, Christine Lovelady, Wilma Aldridge, Lavern Penn and Helen Bean.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.