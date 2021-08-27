FLORENCE
Don Ray Tucker, 76, of Florence, AL, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 26, 2021.
Don Ray was born July 26, 1945 in Athens, Alabama. He attended Decatur High School before joining the Marine Corps in 1963. He proudly served and fought bravely with the Thundering Third during the Vietnam War. He graduated from Florence State University in 1972 with a degree in accounting. He retired as Chief Financial Officer from Riverbend Center for Mental Health in 2013. In his retirement, Don Ray enjoyed DIY projects, playing golf, mastering the Rubik’s cube, eating at Chick-Fil-A, and watching golf and Alabama football. He was a captivating storyteller. He loved to laugh and make others laugh with his quick wit and sharp sense of humor.
In his younger years, Don Ray excelled at many sports including baseball, football, and pole vault and was named Most Athletic at Decatur High School in 1963. He enjoyed coaching his daughters’ softball teams and spent many hours with them in the backyard practicing.
Don Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Ottis and Leona Tucker and brother, Jerry Tucker.
He is survived by his best friend and mother of his children, Sylvia Smith Tucker; daughters, Renee Moore (Jason), Sharon Tucker, Christina Gilchrist (Ronnie) and Leisa English (Jason). He was a loving K-daddy to his grandchildren, Micaela White (Chris), Caeley Moore, Laney Moore, Joe Gilchrist, Ruby Gilchrist, and Leeona Gilchrist. Don Ray is also survived by brothers, John Tucker (Joy), Joe Tucker (Shelia), and Steve Tucker (Louise) and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 28 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Greenview Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will begin at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Jason Moore officiating. A graveside service will immediately follow in Greenview Memorial Park. The family requests that all attendees wear a facemask, unless health issues prevent one from doing so. Family members will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at North Alabama Medical Center for the loving care they provided. A special thank you also to Jody and Mandy Barnes and Tim and Sherry Butler.
