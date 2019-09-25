MOULTON — Don White, 76 years old of Moulton, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at North Alabama Medical Center. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with Brother Francis Proctor officiating. Burial will be in Landersville Cemetery. Don was the husband of the late Sue Callahan White.
Don was a member of Landersville Methodist Church. He loved Alabama football, restoring old cars, hanging around the Landersville Store visiting with the coffee drinkers and watching his grandchildren play.
Survivors include his son, David White (Cindy); daughter, Beth White Willis; brother, Mark White; sister, Joyce Posey; one grandson, Daniel Woodard (Kenyatta); two granddaughters, Hollie Mason (Jeffrey) and Hannah Bailey (Joseph); stepgrandson, Jared Willis (Christina); stepgranddaughter, Brandy Harper (Hunter); 10 great- grandchildren and special friend, Wanda Daniel.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Callahan White; his parents, Byron and Natalie White; son-in-law, Jerry Willis and brother-in-law, Naylon Posey.
Pallbearers will be Darryl Terry, Brayden Woodard, Daniel Woodard, Joseph Bailey, Jeffrey Mason, Danny Blankenship, Larry Hurst and Brandon Myers. Honorary Pallbearers will be Glenn Latham, Sonny Malcom, Ricky Pennington, Larry Vess, and friends from Landersville Store.
The family extends special thanks to the nurses on the fifth floor and step-down unit and Dr. Deji Adeoya at North Alabama Medical Center.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online and order flowers.
