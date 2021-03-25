BIRMINGHAM — Donald Arthur Paddock “Don,” 69, beloved husband, father and Papa passed away on March 23, 2021 at UAB Hospital from Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Don was diagnosed with cancer in 2008, and the radiation treatment he received was the main contributor of the disease.
Don was born in Bronx, New York on February 25, 1952, son of Arthur and Enid. His early years were spent in Centerport, New York with his sister Gail and parents. Don was an athlete and participated in football, swim team, baseball and basketball during his school years. Don graduated from Greenlawn High School in 1970, and graduated from Hofstra University where he earned his bachelor’s degree.
After college, he began his 32-year career with the Procter & Gamble Company. It was while working with P&G in Montgomery, Alabama where he met the love of his life, Elizabeth Herchenhahn. They married at Frasier Memory Methodist Church in 1980, and moved to Dayton, Ohio where they started their family and were blessed with four sons, Will, Chad, Drew and Richard.
At P&G, Don spent most of his career in the Military Sales and Management. After retiring from P&G in 2008, he later became President of Dixon Marketing in North Carolina where he continued to oversee sales of consumer packaged goods at military bases. Don and Elizabeth settled in Alabama as a home base after 25 years in Ohio.
In 2016, Don fully retired and he and Elizabeth enjoyed traveling, vacationing at the beach with their family and spending time with their six granddaughters. In Alabama, he became a real “Roll Tide” fan and cheered the team on in football and basketball.
Don will truly be missed for he was greatly loved by all. He was always described as a “good man” by friends and family, as he was a hard worker and truly dedicated to his wife, sons and grandchildren. He loved the Lord, and his main desire in life was to be a good provider and strong role model to his boys.
Don is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; son, Will and daughter-in-law, Reaghan (Nashville, TN), son, Chad and daughter-in-law, Haley (Beavercreek, OH), son, Drew (Houston, TX), son, Richard (Nashville, TN) and granddaughters, Rylee, Cailin, Cameron, Khloe, Mary Elizabeth, and Eloise.
The funeral for Don will be on Friday, March 26th at 10 a.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home and Cemetery in Decatur, Alabama. The family asks that flowers be sent directly to the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.