EVA — Donald Bart Allison, 79, of Eva, passed away February 18, 2020 at his home. Funeral will be Friday, February 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Gary Peebles. Visitation will be Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Key Family Cemetery with Masonic Honors.
Born March 9, 1940, in the Lawrence Cove community of Morgan County to Bart and Ruth Stinson Allison, he grew up surrounded by family and friends and often told stories of their adventures in the cove. In 1962, the Allison’s bought a store on the Eva Road in Cullman County and his world of family and friends grew larger. If you ever had the opportunity to sit down with him for more than five minutes, he could tell you who your grandfather was and who was president the day you were born.
Mr. Allison was a 1958 graduate of Eva High School, was ordained as a deacon at Rock Creek Baptist Church in 1959, and served as a deacon at Westside Baptist, Eva for over 30 years. He was inducted as a Freemason in 1966 and served the Vinemont lodge as chaplain and worshipful master. He also served as Democratic beat committeeman in the Providence community of Cullman County and was a member of Eva Art Guild, Friends of the Eva Library, and Eva Lions Club. He spent his early retirement growing his collection of day lilies and in recent years could be found patrolling Eva in his golf cart, from breakfast at the Wagon Wheel over to his place with the benchwarmers at Eva Exxon.
Mr. Allison was preceded in death by his mother and father; wife, Atha (Frost); two sisters, Dean and Jean, and two brothers, Robert and Arvel (Charlene). He was the proud father of Susie (Meg) Olive-Allison and grandfather of Samantha (6), Kingston (4) and Chloe (2), who loved spending time with their Poppy, riding with him on the golf cart and taking him out to eat. He is also survived by one brother, Phene (Gayla); his beloved great-nephew, Matthew Frost and niece, Nikki (Phillip) Frost, who had become his own in their tireless care for him, and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Frost, Cody Frost, Will Weaver, Daniel Allison, Andy Allison and Phillip Frost.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Westside Baptist Church’s Annie Armstrong Easter Offering or Eva Public Library.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.