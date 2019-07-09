HUNTSVILLE — August 28, 1925 - July 5, 2019 — Donald C. Jansen of Huntsville, AL passed away peacefully on July 5, 2019 surrounded by his devoted family. Born and raised in Cincinnati, OH, the son of Marie and Rudolph Jansen, Don attended the University of Cincinnati and received a master’s degree in economics from the University of Chicago. He spent his career with General Electric in both Louisville, KY and Decatur, AL. He served in the military from 1943 to 1949.
Traveling, golfing, playing bridge and gardening were among his many favorite activities. Don and Dorothy were longtime members of Burningtree Country Club and Annunciation Catholic Church. Don was a Grand Knight with the Knights of Columbus.
Friends and family knew him for his keen sense of humor and continued quest for knowledge.
He is survived by his dedicated wife of 71 years, Dorothy M. Jansen; daughter, Jill J. Charron and husband, David Charron; son, Steven D. Jansen and wife, Marcy Sullivan; daughter, Joy J. Smith and husband, Doug Smith; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 623 Airport Road, Huntsville AL 35802, followed by Mass at 2 p.m. (www.laughlinservice.com)
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) for Type 1 diabetes. (www2.jdrf.org<\\>goto<\\>djansen)
