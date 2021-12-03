DECATUR
Memorial service for Donald Douglas Jackson, age 87, of Decatur, will be Saturday, December 4, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 10:30 until 11:00 a.m. prior to service.
Mr. Jackson, who died Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at his residence, was born November 20, 1934, in Los Angeles, CA to Harry Douglas Jackson and Thyra Lanpher Jackson. His devoted wife of 58 years, Lena Marie, passed last October, 2020. He was also preceded in death by his parents. Donald was a member of the Coast Guard for four years and had a rewarding career traveling the world as a poultry scientist throughout his career. He retired from ConAgra.
He is survived by one son, Peter Douglas Jackson (Amy) of Alpharetta, GA; four daughters, Mariana DiVita (David) of Woodstock, GA, Cathleen Klibanoff (Daniel) of Asheville, NC, Tina Marie Lackey (Bruce) of Hartselle, and Ann Marie Jackson; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to the Committee on Church Cooperation (119 1st Ave., NE, Decatur, AL 35601) or Hospice of the Valley (P.O. Box 2745, Decatur, AL 35602).
