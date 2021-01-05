TALLADEGA — Graveside service for Donald E. Wells, age 68, of Talladega, will be Wednesday, January 6, 2021, 4:00 p.m. at Roselawn Cemetery with Rev. Aaron Armstrong officiating and Shelton Funeral Home directing.
Mr. Wells, who passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Regional Medical Center in Anniston, was born July 3, 1952, in Decatur, to Edward E. Wells and Jimmie L. Knight Wells. He was preceded in death by his parents, and stepmother, Linda Wells. A beloved brother and friend to all who knew him.
He is survived by two brothers, Jim Slaton (Ginger) of Prospect, TN, and Tim Slaton (Lisa) of Hanover, MD; two sisters, Tracy Hilton (Greg) of Jacksonville, FL, and Darlene Woods (Tom) of Madison; and the many friends and staff at Rainbow Omega Group Home.
He was a gentle soul who was loved by many.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to Rainbow Omega, P.O. Box 740, Eastaboga, AL 36260 (www.rainbowomega.org).
