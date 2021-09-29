DECATUR — Donald Enoch Poole, 87, of Decatur, Alabama, died on September 27, 2021. He was born on September 21, 1934, in Morgan County to Ethel Osborne Poole and Enoch Poole.
Mr. Poole is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Sedama Lanier Poole; his daughter, Rebecca Burns (John); and grandchildren, Jack and Grace. He was predeceased by his parents; his brothers, Alfred and Ben; his sister, Jean Austin; and two children, Blake and Diane, who died in infancy.
Mr. Poole was a 1952 graduate of Priceville High School where he played on the school’s state championship basketball team. He was an avid sportsman and was recognized for his athletic achievements by induction into the Morgan County Athletic Hall of Fame in 2007. In 2018, the Athletic Hall of Fame again recognized him for over 30 years of support and for building and donating the cabinets located in the Morgan County Courthouse which showcase the inductee plaques.
Mr. Poole turned down three basketball scholarships, intent on trying his hand at farming. However, it was in the furniture industry where he found his true calling. Eventually, Mr. Poole owned and operated one of the largest furniture manufacturing plants in the Southeast. His sense of humor and generosity will be missed.
Visitation will be on Thursday September 30 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur, with a graveside service to follow at noon. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Alz.org.
