SOMERVILLE — Funeral service for Donald G. Henry, 52, will be Monday, September 28, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Valhermoso Springs Baptist Church with Bro. Edward King officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Valhermoso Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Valhermoso Springs Baptist Church.
Mr. Henry died on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at his residence. He was born February 9, 1968, in Morgan County to Roy Joe Henry and Martha Sue Limley Henry. He was employed by Goodyear Tire in Gadsden, Alabama, building tires, prior to his passing. He was a loving huband and family man, a coon hunter and a big Alabama Fan. He was loved by his community, his many friends and his classmates. He was preceded in death by his parents. His family requests everyone wear Alabama or Brewer Shirts and their Crocs.
Survivors include his wife, Miranda Henry; two sons, Kaleb Medders and Zac Medders; three brothers, Tommy Henry (Tammy), Ronald Henry (Julia) and Huey Smith (Tammy); three sisters, Kathy Henry, Arlita Pennington and Teresa Lambert; and his dogs, Sissy, Pinky, Stella, Hershey, Kit Kat and Henry.
Pallbearers will be Don Benefield, John Ferguson, Justin Tarpley, Mike Chambers, Danny Langham and Mike Maghan.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Miranda Henry Special Fund at Peoples Bank of Alabama.
