FALKVILLE — Funeral for Donald “Gene” Jenkins, 60, of Falkville will be Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home, at 2:00 P.M. with Reverend Steve Ledbetter officiating. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Mr. Jenkins, who died Friday, February 12, 2021, at his residence, was born November 26, 1960, to James Jenkins and Shirley Smith Jenkins. He enjoyed playingmusic, riding his Harley and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Xander Taymon and brother, Jeff Jenkins.
Survivors include his wife, Melanie Blaxton Jenkins; son, Lucas (Brandi) Jenkins; daughter, Aleah (Joseph) Taymon; father, James Jenkins; mother, Shirley Smith Jenkins; brothers, Glenn Jenkins, Joey (Kristi) Jenkins; grandchildren, Cade Jenkins, Neeley Jenkins Luke Louallen, Kaytie Louallen, Sawyer Taymon, Abigail Taymon.
Pallbearers will be Cade Jenkins, Luke Louallen, Jason Blaxton, Heath Compton, Jace Blaxton, and Joey Meherg.
