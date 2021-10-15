TRINITY — Donald Wayne Hood, 73, of Trinity passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at his home. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 16 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Brother Wayne Bumgart and George Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Nubbin graduated from Lawrence County High School and then earned degrees from Calhoun Community College in welding, small engine and sheet metal work. As a Baptist, he enjoyed watching westerns, woodwork, and playing his guitar.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Daphene Hood; daughter, Amanda Hood; grandchildren, Kaylin Daniels and Alex Smith; brother, Larry Martin (Joan); sister, Lisa Barnett; nieces and nephews, Ciera Barnett, Jacklynn Wilkerson, Destine Wilkerson, Amber Bray, Ross Martin, Josh Barnett, and Chris White.
Donald was preceded in death by his mother, Leoda Wilkerson; stepfather, Floyd Wilkerson; grandparents, Appie and Pearlie Louallen; brother, Jackie Wilkerson; and sister, Ann White.
Pallbearers will be Chris White, Josh Barnett, Josh Pittman, Dustin Pittman, Zac Randolph, Gary Nolen, Matt Smith, Kaylon Daniels. Alternates are Jeremy Coffey and Trenton Pittman with Alex Smith serving as honorary pallbearer.
The family extends special thanks to Dr. Tucker, Dr. Nick Gillespie, all of his Hospice of the Valley nurses, Jean Terry, Sylvia Turner, Matt Smith, Greg’s Ambulance; and all of our friends and family for the phone calls, food and prayers.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.